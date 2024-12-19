Ram Kapoor is truly acing the fit and fabulous game, and we’re loving every bit of it! Spotted in the city at a recent event, the actor effortlessly showcased his transformed physique. Wearing a classic white t-shirt paired with black denim, he looked fit and stylish. His confidence and dedication to staying in shape were evident as he posed alongside his wife, actress Gautami Kapoor. His style and fitness journey are something to be admired. Even Sumona Chakravarti shared a picture on her social media account and praised the actor for his weight loss and shared a picture of Ram and his wife in the same out with the caption, "Holy Molyyyyyy fxkkkkkkkk ". Ram Kapoor Birthday Special: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Star Is an Adorable Dog Parent to Chopper, Smuggler and These Videos Are Beyond Cute.

