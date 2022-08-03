Noah Hawley's Alien series is all set to begin filming in 2023 as the scripts for the show have been completed and delivered. Announced back in 2020 during Disney's Investor Day presentation, this is the first update we have gotten in a while. The show will supposedly take place on Earth and will be set in the distant future. Casting details still remain unknown. Fargo Season 4: Chris Rock’s Crime Series to Premiere on FX on September 27.

Check Out the Tweet:

Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his ‘ALIEN’ series for FX which will begin filming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/axuw6QqHCI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 2, 2022

