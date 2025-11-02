Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has reignited the alien spacecraft debate after suggesting that the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS could have an artificial origin. The Manhattan-sized body, observed speeding through our solar system, has shown strange non-gravitational acceleration and a sudden blue hue, anomalies Loeb says may indicate an internal "engine." NASA data revealed the object accelerating in a way inconsistent with normal cometary behaviour, prompting theories of advanced propulsion. Loeb noted in his Medium post that its unexpected brightening and “bluer than the Sun” appearance could be signs of artificial light or heat emission. The object will make its closest pass to Earth on December 19, giving scientists a key chance to study whether it’s a natural comet or a manufactured probe. NASA and the European Space Agency plan to observe the phenomenon closely, even as Loeb urges the scientific community not to dismiss the possibility of extraterrestrial technology. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens, Performs Strange Manoeuvres Near the Sun As Scientists Debunk Viral Claim of Fibonacci Pulse Signal.

Avi Loeb Suggests Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Alien Craft

NEW: Manhattan-sized interstellar object 3I/ATLAS accelerates and turns bluer — possible signs of alien ‘engine,’ Harvard scientist says — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Harvard Astrophysicist Avi Loeb). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)