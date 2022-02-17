Ahead of the season finale, DC's Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season. James Gunn has also confirmed that he will return and write and direct all the episodes this time around. There is no date on when it might release, but our best bet would be somewhere around late 2023.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

