The much-awaited trailer of eagerly anticipated historical war drama Pippa has been unveiled by the makers. It has been set for direct debut on Prime Video, skipping theatrical release. Pippa offers a glimpse into the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which played a pivotal role in the creation of Bangladesh. Ishaan Khatter plays Captain Mehta from the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, as depicted in Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees. Dressed in a soldier attire, Ishaan's portrayal holds promise, showcasing the intense wartime narrative. Viewers can catch a captivating preview of the conflict in the two-minute, 26-seconds trailer. Pippa is all set to stream on Prime Video, starting November 10, 2023. Pippa Teaser Out! Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s War Film to Release in Theatres on December 2 (Watch Video).

Watch Pippa Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)