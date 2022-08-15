On the occasion of Independence Day (August 15), the makers of Ishaan Khatter's next titled Pippa dropped its patriotic teaser today. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and it's based on Brigadier Balram Mehta’s book on 1971 India-Pakistan war. Along with it, the makers also unveiled the release date of the film which happens to be December 2, 2022. Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming War Drama.

Pippa Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

