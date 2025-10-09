Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently embraced parenthood for the second time. She welcomed her second son, Farwaa,n on September 1, 2025. Gauahar's father-in-law and veteran music composer Ismail Darbar recently expressed his thoughts about women continuing work after marriage during an interview. He said that while he doesn't have the right to stop Gauahar from continuing work, his son Zaid definitely has. Amid all the drama, Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a post about parenting boys. The note read, "Raising a boy is a beautiful kind of chaos. He runs instead of walks, climbs instead of sits and shouts instead of whispers - yet he still pauses to kiss your cheek, grab your hand call you beautiful with butter on his face. Amid all the noise and mess, his softness makes you feel like your'e his whole world." The timing of her post has raised speculation among fans online. ‘The Insecurity Reeks’: ‘Bigg Boss 7’ Winner Gauahar Khan’s Father-in-Law Ismail Darbar Says Actress Should Quit Work After Marriage With Zaid Darbar; Netizens React to the Controversial Statement (Watch Video).

Gauahar Khan Drops Note on Parenting a Boy Amid Father-in-Law Ismail Darbar’s Controversial Statement About Her Career

(Photo Credit: @gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

