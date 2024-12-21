Actress and host Gauahar Khan recently splurged on a brand-new white Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, worth nearly INR 1 crore. The moment was made even more memorable as her family’s priceless reactions captured the joy of welcoming the luxurious car. Photos of Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their son posing with the car have gone viral. In one, Gauahar is seen cutting a cake to celebrate, while another features her inside the sleek car with her son. She also shared her own pictures with the car on Instagram, captioning it, "MERC se kuch apna sa hai." Gauahar Khan in Mussoorie: Actress Offers a Peek Into Her Recent Holiday, Says She's in Love With the Hills (Watch Video).

Gauahar Khan Buys New Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan Poses With Her 'MERC'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd (@autohangar)

