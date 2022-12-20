Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar have revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The Bigg Boss winner took to her Instagram and shared an ultra-cute video announcing her pregnancy. As soon as the duo posted the good news online, fans showered immense love on the two in the comment section. Have a look. Gauahar Khan Celebrates Her Birthday Husband Zaid Darbar and Best Pals Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy Among Others! (View Pics).

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Expecting First Child:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

