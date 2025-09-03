Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has become a mother for the second time! The reality TV star and her choreographer husband, Zaid Darbar, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday (September 1). Taking to their Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 3, the couple informed their fans and followers about the happy news through a card which read, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Septembe 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessiings for our elayed family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar." Check out the post below. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption; Star Couple Share Happy News, Write ‘And Then There Were 3’ (View Post).

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Blessed With a Baby Boy - See Post

View this post on Instagram

