Elvish Yadav has apologised! The Bigg Boss OTT 2 took to his YouTube channel and dropped an honest video in which he could be seen saying 'sorry' to 'Hindu samaj' for indirectly hurting sentiments over hugging Munawar Faruqui at ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) 2024 match. In the clip, Yadav expressed how, after bonding with Munawar on the field, he was tagged 'traitor' by many, which disappointed him. He clarified that other celebs are also part of ISPL, including Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Sachin Tendulkar. "Hindu dharam ke upar 100 Munawar kurbaan," Elvish said in his vlog. Check out the full video below. ISPL 2024: Elvish Yadav Dismisses Munawar Faruqui in T10 Match, But Fans Are Bowled By Their Friendship! (View Pics and Video).

Elvish Yadav Says 'Sorry' To Fans For Hurting Sentiments

