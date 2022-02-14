Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly called as TejRan by fans, have been winning hearts ever since their journey on Bigg Boss 15. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Karan has wished his girlfriend by sharing some of the best moments of the duo during their journey on the reality show. This video post shared by Karan is just perfect!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

