On March 8, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly had a momentous encounter with PM Narendra Modi at the National Creator Award 2024, an experience she described as etched in her memory with overwhelming euphoria. Sharing her sentiments on Instagram through a post and a short video of the event, she expressed how she had manifested this surreal moment over 14 years, making it a dream come true. Being on stage with the Prime Minister at a platform dedicated to digital content creators was a significant milestone for her. Rupali thanked the Content Creators Awards team for efficiently organising the event and appreciated her fellow jury member, Prasoon Joshi's contributions. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024: Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Spreads Her Charm in Gorgeous Saree at the Event (Watch Video).

Rupali Ganguly Meets PM Narendra Modi

