Sambhavna Seth’s mother died on February 20. Avinash Dwivedi, the actress's husband, has confirmed this heartbreaking news. He shared the post via Sambhavna’s Instagram account. The statement read, “With profound sadness and a heavy heart I am sharing the heartbreaking news of Sambhavna’s mother passing. Last night at 7:30, she peacefully left us, surrounded by the love of family. Her departure has left a void that words cannot express. Keep her in your prayers- Avinash.” Rituraj Singh Passes Away at 59: Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Manoj Bajpayee and Other Celebs Mourn Untimely Demise of the Actor Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Sambhavna Seth’s Mother Passes Away

