In a whirlwind of pizza-fuelled chaos, the iconic lasagne-loving Garfield returns to the big screen, with Chris Pratt voicing the beloved orange feline in Sony Pictures' upcoming release, The Garfield Movie. The trailer starts with a famished Garfield meeting a man at a pizza parlour, leading to a comical montage of Garfield devouring everything in sight. Voiced by Samuel L Jackson, Garfield's furry father joins the adventure with Odie, the dog, as they depart their lasagne-filled haven for a high-stakes heist with Vic. Scheduled for release on May 24, this animated feature promises laughs, with an ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. The Garfield Movie Trailer: Chris Pratt and Samuel L Jackson Lend Their Voices to Animated Comic Cats (Watch Video).

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer Here:

