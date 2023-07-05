The third episode of Secret Invasion just premiered and it looks like the show just delivered its another major death. This time, it was Emilia Clarke's G'iah who bit the dust, but fans aren't exactly buying the fact that she is dead considering there are a few scenes from the promos of the series involving the character that haven't taken place yet. Also, it looks like by the end of the series, many might be convinced that Don Cheadle's Rhodey might also be the secret Skrull to be revealed in the series. Here are the reactions to episode three. Secret Invasion Episode 2 SPOILERS: Nick Fury's Final Twist SHOCKS Marvel Fans, Check Out How They Reacted to New Episode of Samuel L Jackson's Disney+ Series.

Definitely Not Dead!

Definitely That Dreykov...

secret invasion ep 3 spoilers #SecretInvasion - - - - - DREYKOV???? AS IN THE VILLAIN FROM BLACK WIDOW??? pic.twitter.com/DyKN7m8tM5 — ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) July 5, 2023

Refuse to Believe It!

#SecretInvasion SPOILERS - - - - - - They did not kill giah man they did not do her dirty like that. it could be another skrulls not her PLS I REFUSE TO BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/vc03nJkJrE — 💖Jen💖 (@goofygoobersjen) July 5, 2023

Good Catch!

#SecretInvasion spoilers oh yeah its all coming together. if rhodey isnt the skrulliest skrull to ever skrull i will eat my hat (i dont have a hat) pic.twitter.com/6WNHKoRPYU — lizzie 💜🖤 (@lizbedumb) July 5, 2023

Sounds a Lot Like Mr Cheadle There...

Secret Invasion spoilers - - - - - OH MY GOD??? That's definitely Rhodey's voice over the phone he's 100% a Skrull it's really happening #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/MVNCN9Ba1P — Jack (-_•) // SI Spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 5, 2023

Definitely Not the Last We Have Seen of Her...

Secret Invasion spoilers - - - - - Not to immediately start coping but I refuse to believe that's the last we're gonna see of Emilia in the MCU, there's still a few scenes we haven't seen so unless Marvel did this to trick us I'm holding out hope #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/eIQ7hDJhnA — Jack (-_•) // SI Spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 5, 2023

