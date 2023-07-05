The third episode of Secret Invasion just premiered and it looks like the show just delivered its another major death. This time, it was Emilia Clarke's G'iah who bit the dust, but fans aren't exactly buying the fact that she is dead considering there are a few scenes from the promos of the series involving the character that haven't taken place yet. Also, it looks like by the end of the series, many might be convinced that Don Cheadle's Rhodey might also be the secret Skrull to be revealed in the series. Here are the reactions to episode three. Secret Invasion Episode 2 SPOILERS: Nick Fury's Final Twist SHOCKS Marvel Fans, Check Out How They Reacted to New Episode of Samuel L Jackson's Disney+ Series.

Definitely Not Dead!

Definitely That Dreykov...

Refuse to Believe It!

Good Catch!

Sounds a Lot Like Mr Cheadle There...

Definitely Not the Last We Have Seen of Her...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)