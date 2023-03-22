Shivangi Joshi has been discharged from the hospital. The YRKKH actress, who was admitted at the hospital due to kidney infection, revealed in a recent Instagram live session that she is back home. Joshi also added that her treatment is still underway and she's being taken care of by a nurse. Shivangi Joshi Health Update: Balika Vadhu 2 Actress Gets Hospitalised Due to Kidney Infection, Shares Pic From Hospital Bed.

Shivangi Joshi Discharged From Hospital:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)