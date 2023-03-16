Shivangi Joshi is a popular television actress. The Balika Vadhu 2 star shared with her fans on social media that she is been hospitalised due to kidney infection. Sharing picture from the hospital bed, Shivangi shared about her health condition with fans. She wrote, “Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better.” She also wrote, “And I will be back in action very soon.” Shyam Benegal Health Update: National Award-Winning Director Undergoes Dialysis After Failure of Both Kidneys - Reports.

Shivangi Joshi Hospitalised

