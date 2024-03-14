It's birthday time for Bollywood's action king, Rohit Shetty! The celebrated director is a year older today (March 14) and is receiving a flood of well-wishes from across the industry. Among them is Shweta Tiwari, who was part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress took to Instagram and extended her warm wishes to Rohit. She even added a nostalgic touch by sharing some throwback pictures from their time together on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sets. Aww! Palak Tiwari's Adorable Pictures With Mom Shweta Tiwari and Baby Brother Are Too Cute To Miss!

Shweta Tiwari Wishes Rohit Shetty On Birthday

