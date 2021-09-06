The entire film industry is in a state of shock and cannot believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. Many stars mourned the actor's demise on social media. Now, Hina Khan took to Twitter and urged Sidharth Shukla fans (SidHearts) to stay strong and also sent them strength. Have a look. RIP Sidharth Shukla: Karan Johar Says ‘I Am Numb’ While Paying Tribute to the Late Actor on Bigg Boss OTT (Watch Video).

Hina Khan:

I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts🙏 😞 💔 I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers 🙏 Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride.. He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side..❤️ Duas 🤲 https://t.co/EkLSfXq8fW — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

