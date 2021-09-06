Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday Ka Vaar episode was numb and teary-eyed as he paid tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla. “It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts," KJo expressed.

Watch Video:

A good son, a great friend and an inspiration to many. Your bright smile shall forever be etched in our hearts. Sid, you’ll be missed forever and always.#SidharthShukla #RIPSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/7J4tzbdWEL — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 6, 2021

