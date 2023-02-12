Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir got crowned as the winners of Splitsvilla X4 to emerge as king and queen of the season. During the grand finale, Hamid-Soundous battled it out in a task against finalists Justin-Sakshi and Kashish-Akashlina. Along with title, Splitsvilla X4 winners also took home Rs 10 lakh as a cash prize. MTV Splitsvilla X4: Akashlina Chandra and Aradhana Verma Plunge into a Catfight Over Shivam Sharma.

Hamid Barkzi-Soundous Moufaki Win Splitsvilla X4:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)