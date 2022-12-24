Shivam Sharma recently made an entry in the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4 as a wild card contestant. Though his entry has created a huge fight between the contestants Akashlina Chandra and Aradhana Verma as they both like him, he is more attracted to Aradhana. MTV Splitsvilla X4: Arjun Bijlani Advises Contestant Shivam Sharma to Not Speak Anything Wrong About Kashish’s Dad.

Talking about her equation with Shivam, Aradhana said: "I and Shivam had a nice conversation, I even told him that we have a friendly connection. I don't want to comment on his bond or connection with Akashlina. There is nothing happening between me and Shivam, we just have a friendly connection." MTV Splitsvilla X4: Shivam Sharma Enters the Dating Based Reality Show; Shares, ‘This Time My Only Focus Is to Find a Good Connection’.

In the meantime, Shivam is seen bonding with Akashlina and developing a connection with her. However, during a task where contestants paired up with their connections, a huge fight took place between Akashlina and Aradhana. Splitsvilla X4 airs on MTV.

