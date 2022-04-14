Star Wars: Visions is reportedly receiving a second season this year. At this point it's unknown which animation companies will be involved with the show. For those who don't know, Star Wars: Visions was an anthology series that wasn't a part of the main Star Wars cannon. It blended Star Wars with an Anime aesthetic.

Check Out The Source Below:

'Star Wars Visions' S2 is reportedly releasing later this year (via @cinelinx) pic.twitter.com/j1j7jDkbE3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)