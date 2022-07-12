One of the best scenes to come out of Stranger Things Season 4 was Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson playing Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in the final episode. Ever since then people have wondered if it was actually Joseph Quinn playing the guitar or no. With this new behind-the-scenes video of him practicing the song on an electric guitar, it looks like that question will be answered. Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Song Master of Puppets: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played By Eddie Munson During the Season Finale (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Check Out Part Two Of The Video:

