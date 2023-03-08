Every project has its own destiny believes Gurfateh Pirzada and the actor is hopeful work will start on his much-anticipated film Bedhadak at a "better time". Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Bedhadak marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and reality star Maheep Kapoor. The film, also starring Lakshya Lalwani, will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. According to Pirzada, launching budding actors is a "bit risky" right now and that's why the makers are waiting for a better scenario. Class: Popular Netflix Show Starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Ayesha Kanga and More Renewed for Season 2.

"Launches are a bit risky right now and you need to do it right, the willingness and excitement is the same for all of us. Karan sir brought me, Lakshya Lalwani and Shanaya on board as he saw something in us and that's why we have film contracts with Dharma, he saw that as something more than a little bit of association or just one film," the 26-year-old actor told PTI in a virtual interview.

"It is a tricky time for movies right now, eventually it will happen, we are waiting. We have a script and all. Every project has its own destiny. ‘Bedhadak' will happen at some point, in a better time and better environment, waiting for that," he added. Pirzada's latest work is the Netflix series Class. This is his second project with the streamer after the 2020 film Guilty, also backed by Dharma Production.

Describing Guilty as a "great launch", the Chandigarh-born actor recalled being anxious about getting replaced at the eleventh hour. He later starred in 2022's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, another Dharma project. "‘Guilty' was a little bit of a launch, it was a great launch. Before we started shoot, I was always worried how did I get a lead in Dharma film, I was just hoping that there is never call that I will get saying that, ‘You have been replaced, it is not working out'. I was so stressed that time before shooting. But at the same time, I didn't want to mess it up as an actor, so I worked really hard," he added.

The actor is garnering praise for his work as Neeraj Valmiki in Class, the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish series Elite. The young adult series, showrun by Ashim Ahluwalia, will return for a second season on Netflix. Pirzada, who before entering the movies played for the Haryana cricket team, said he is pleased to receive recognition for his work in recent years. "It feels great. But unfortunately, my career started right before lockdown, I got limelight because of 'Guilty' but then everything was shut. I am glad this ('Class') is like a fresh start and people saw me again and that was not just one project.

"Last year, ‘Brahmastra' was a great opportunity, it was a big film. I had very little screen time, and it provided less time for producers and directors to judge how good I am or not. But then this show happened and it was great," he said. The actor also shared that he had once come close to being part of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaman. The 2018 romantic comedy drama starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan.

"‘Manmarziyaan' was my first film for which I was shortlisted years ago. But at that time, it was supposed to be with new people. There was no Taapsee or Vicky. I had tested with (casting director) Mukesh Chhabba and I had met Mr Kashyap. I was close to doing it," he added. Pirzada will next start work on another series, which he described as a slice-of-life show.