New Delhi, January 13: India's attacking legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has quashed reports of his participation in a reality show, calling them "speculative and factually incorrect". Rumours have been circulating about Chahal's supposed entry into the reality television show 'The 50'. Various reports claimed that Chahal will reunite with his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, on the show, sparking widespread chatter among fans. The duo married in 2020 and parted ways four years later.

The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show, promising a bold new format that is set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. It is set to premiere on February 1. Putting all speculation to rest, Chahal shared a statement on his Instagram story clarifying that the reports currently circulating regarding his participation in a reality show are factually incorrect. He is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and ‘there are no discussions or commitments of this nature.’ Yuzvendra Chahal to Reunite With Dhanashree Verma? Star Indian Cricketer Likely to Join Ex-Wife in Reality Show's Cast.

“There is no truth to the reports currently circulating about Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in any reality show. These claims are speculative and incorrect. Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature. We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information," Chahal said in a statement. 'Unka Ghar Mere Naam Se Chal Raha Hai' Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations by Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma, Calls Chapter ‘Done and Dusted’.

Chahal will next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League 2026. He was retained by Punjab Kings after the franchise acquired the spinner at the IPL 2025 auction for a whopping Rs 18 crore deal. In 2024, he became the first player in IPL history to take 200 wickets and was named in the T20 World Cup squad again, where India lifted the title.

