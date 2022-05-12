According to Deadline, The Afterparty Season 2 has roped in Ken Jeong as a series regular. Jeong will be joining this Whodunit series on Apple TV+ as the character of Feng. He will also be joined by new cast members Jack Whitehall, Elizabeth Perkins and more with Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao returning. Season 2 is also said to be revolving around a murder that took place during a wedding. The Afterparty Review: Christopher Miller’s Apple TV+ Whodunnit Series Plays With Not Only Your Expectations but Also the Genres (LatestLY Exclusive).

