The Last of Us Episode 3 is getting thumbs down on IMDb. You may ask why? Well, seems like a section of fans have turned homophobic and have not liked survivors Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) gay love story blossoming on TV. Here's the proof below. The Last of Us Episode 3 Review: Netizens Laud Performances of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series; Call it the 'Best Episode Yet'.

Hate to say I’m not surprised people are review bombing episode 3 how sad🤦‍♂️ #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/VGBEW7vcIz — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 30, 2023

