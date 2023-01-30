Episode three of The Last of Us titled "Long Long Time" brought us the stories of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in a heartbreakingly perfect way. One of the biggest deviations from the game, the episode focused on their pasts and told a love story that seems to be resonating with many fans. Particularly praising the performances of Offerman and Bartlett, the episode is being called the "best yet" by many. Here are some of the reactions we could find. The Last of Us Episode 2 Review: Netizens are Creeped Out by Clickers in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series; React to the Huge Death (SPOILER ALERT).

One of the Greatest Episodes of TV...

Okay. The Last of Us episode 3 will probably go down in history as one of the greatest episodes of TV ever made. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/DZc2OXVbWy — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) January 30, 2023

Poignant...

Is it dusty in here or is it just this really poignant zombie tv show. #TheLastOfUs — Gerry McCarthy (@gjmccarthy) January 30, 2023

A Tour de Force...

This episode of #TheLastOfUs is phenomenal, heartbreaking, fantastic, mesmerizing. A tour de force. What a show. — Elie Fares (@eliefares) January 30, 2023

Spectacular...

What an amazing 80 minutes #TheLastOfUsHBO tonight. Such an amazing love story in this apocalypse. Just spectacular storytelling so well written, performed and shot. — Sure Rants-Alot / RobVO@Counter.social (@voxrob) January 30, 2023

Someone's Definitely Cutting Onion's Nearby...

The Last of us writers making the show sadder than the game and not warning us pic.twitter.com/b0Ikm2EvMG — Nova_Grave (@GraveNova) January 30, 2023

And That's the Cue for the Waterworks From Eyes...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)