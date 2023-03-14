With The Last of Us confirmed to have a second season, it was also confirmed that it will be adapting the events of The Last of Us Part II. However, the entire game won't be adapted in one season as showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed that The Last of Us Part II's story will be covered through multiple seasons given the vast scope of the game. The Last of Us Ending Explained: Decoding Climax of Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series and What to Expect in Season 2! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out the Tweet:

The Last of Us Part 2 storyline is 100 percent confirmed to cover multiple seasons of the HBO Show according to Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann: “It’s more than one season. You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct.” pic.twitter.com/8tgHuBCfFO — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) March 13, 2023

