After a really great season, The Last of Us has finally come to an end. Finally seeing our favourite duo meet the Fireflies in Salt Lake City, the episode sees Joel having to make a hard decision between saving the world or saving Ellie, as the development of the cure would see her die. In a highly emotional outing, the show definitely did stick the landing here and honoured the game. The Last of Us Season Finale Review: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Sticks the Landing and Delivers an Amazing Game-to-Series Adaptation! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The finale for The Last of Us actually sticks pretty one-to-one with the game. There aren’t many differences here, and if you have already played the game, then you know how the story already goes. But if you haven’t, then don’t worry, we still have you covered here. We will be diving heavily into spoilers here so beware of course, and just know that we will be discussing stuff about what you can expect from season two of the series as well. So, with that being said, here is the ending for The Last of Us explained.

How Does The Last of Us Season Finale Set up Season 2?

A Still From The Last of Us Episode Nine (Photo Credits: HBO)

Well, the finale for The Last of Us sees Joel and Ellie find the Fireflies of course. With Ellie being prepped for surgery, Joel learns that she has to die, which sees him snap and kill everyone in the hospital, including Marlene as well. Lying to Ellie saying that the Fireflies had a bunch of immune humans, but didn’t know how to develop a cure – this one decision will have massive ramifications to their relationship.

For one, it sets up the fact that their relationship is essentially based on a lie. So, we already are anticipating the heartbreak of when Ellie learns the truth that Joel pretty much lied to her over here. Then there is also the fact that the doctor Joel killed in the hospital who was prepping to do the surgery on Ellie, well yeah, he is going to have an even larger role in season two.

Now, if we go further, I just want to let you know that I am basically going to spoil a whole lot of season two. So, if you have not played the game and don’t know what’s going to happen going forward, I would suggest logging off here right now. Again, a HUGE SPOILER ALERT. Well, with that being said, let’s dive deep into it.

What Can We Expect from The Last of Us Season 2?

Jerry (Abby's father) was played by Darren Dolynski#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/Bpqg8ZWKFX — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) March 13, 2023

The doctor that Joel does kill at the end of the season, that one decision will have the biggest impact on the story of The Last of Us. The doctor’s name is Jerry, who is the father to Abby. What we have found ourselves here is in a revenge story. Majority of season two is confirmed to be adapting The Last of Us Part II, and Joel better watch out, because well, Abby is coming for him.

For those who don’t know who Abby is, she was a character played by Laura Bailey in the game. The sole purpose of her character is getting revenge on Joel, and she is pretty much the second protagonist for the story of the second game. Don’t worry, season two will still very much focus on the relationship of Joel and Ellie, but Abby will be quite a huge part of it going forward as well.

Watch the Trailer for The Last of Us Part II:

I won’t spoil here exactly what she does, because I do believe going in blind is very much needed for her story, but I will warn you that it is going to be heartbreaking. We will also have to deal with the fact that will be a five-year time jump now, which will see a strain between Joel and Ellie. So, basically, strap in for one of the saddest stories you will probably every witness. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's Post-Apocalyptic Series Renewed for Season 2!

However, with that being said, if this is the quality for season one, then I can’t wait to see what season two will look like, because it is quite the challenging story to be adapted for television. Here is hoping we get to see it sooner, rather than later.

