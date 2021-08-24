NBC Universal’s Content Chief Susan Rovner has given a big hint of reviving Steve Carell's iconic show The Office. Speaking about The Office Reboot, NBC Universal head said that they are all in for the revival of the show if and only if showrunner Greg Daniels returns for the show. However, Greg hasn't responded to this demand yet.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

NBCU content chief is open to a reboot of 'The Office' 'Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by' 💼 (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/6lVbz7FLkR) pic.twitter.com/xap4tCV2YT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)