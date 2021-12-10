The Silent Sea trailer is out! The Netflix's sci-fi mystery thriller is an adaptation from the short film The Sea of Tranquility (2014) directed by Choi Hang-yong, who will also helm the series. The synopsis of the korean web show reads, "During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets." The series will unveil some mysterious and dark secrets about the moon, as the team's journey to the space has some real intriguing scenes. It will show how the crew will survive by fighting all the odds in the moon.

Watch The Video Below:

