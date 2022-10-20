The first trailer for Titans Season Four has dropped, and it looks like some dark magic might be at play here. With the team being in Metropolis, Titus Weller also joins the series as Superman's arch nemesis, Lex Luthor. Starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, and more, Titans Season Four streams on HBO Max on November 3, 2022. Titans Season 4 Teaser: Brother Blood Arrives In This First Look at Brenton Thwaites' DC Series! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

