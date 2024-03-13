Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer, is reportedly engaged to actor Raj Anadkat, who was seen as Jethalal's son Tapu in the sitcom. According to an exclusive report in News18, the actors got engaged earlier this month in the presence of their family members in Vadodara, Gujarat. "Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony," a source informed the portal. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Munmun Dutta Slams Rumours of Dating Her TMKOC Co-Star Raj Anadkat (View Post).

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Are Engaged?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)