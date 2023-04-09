We wonder, how Uorfi Javed manages to bring unique fashion all day, everyday and well today was no different. The Bigg Boss OTT star went super desi and opted for a gajra inspired thigh-high slit skirt, along with going topless and covering her boobs with the help of her hands. Not to miss, her long braid adorned with gajra, red alta hands, copper toned vintage neckpiece and "Teri Mehfil Mein Qismet Aajmakar" playing in the backdrop. She's slaying it! Uorfi Javed Flaunts Boobs and Butt Again in 'ROPE DRESS', Beautiful Gajra Adoring Her Long Braid Looks Nice Though! (View Pics and Video).

Uorfi Javed in Gajra Inspired Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

