Uorfi Javed is on cloud nine after the 'Heroine' of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan recently praised her daring sartorial choices. And so, on the same happy note, the influencer today served her fans a see-through fashion by donning a green rope outfit that flashed her boobs, butt and lingerie. She also accentuated her overall look with bold lips and a full gajra-themed braid along with sexy heels. So, what's your take on Javed's bold look? Urfi Javed Is NOT TOPLESS As She Slays in Bralette Made Out of Kiwi Slices Leaving Fans Surprised; View Uorfi's Hot Video.

Uorfi Javed's Sexy Rope Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

