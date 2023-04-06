Internet sensation, Uorfi Javed, was seen last night showering love on the paps. Well, as a video of the Bigg Boss star fame has gone viral online which sees the bold fashionista distributing smart watches among the shutterbugs. Wearing a cut-out dress, the girl can be heard saying, "tumlog ke kaam aega na," to photographers while giving them the gadget. Uorfi Javed Flaunts Boobs and Butt Again in 'ROPE DRESS', Beautiful Gajra Adoring Her Long Braid Looks Nice Though! (View Pics and Video).

Uorfi Javed Gifts Smart Watches to Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

