Marvel Cinematic Universe's secret project Werewolf By Night was finally unveiled at the D23 Expo. The probably one-episode show is directed by composer Michael Giacchino, making his directorial debut. The show stars Gael García Bernal in the lead, and the first trailer is presented in the black n white manner of old Hammer Films. Man-Thing to Appear in Marvel Disney+'s Werewolf by Night - Reports.

Watch the Trailer:

