The Marvel monster Man-Thing is reportedly stated to appear in Marvel Disney+'s Halloween special Werewolf by Midnight. The special is yet to be announced by Marvel officially and is reportedly filming right now as well. Michael Giacchino is set to direct while Gabriel Garcia Bernal will play the titular character.

Check Out The Source Below:

Man-Thing will reportedly make his MCU debut in 'WEREWOLF BY NIGHT'.



(via https://t.co/NkYZuUyFwL) pic.twitter.com/8oT9gtrg0b— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)