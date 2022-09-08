Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee is on cloud nine as she got engaged to a navy officer today, September 8. Her engagement took place in Manali and she looked pretty in a white gown. Post the wedding, according to a report by TOI, the duo danced and cut a three tier – cake too! Kuch Toh Hai Teaser: Naagin 5 Spin Off Starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput Looks Intriguing (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

