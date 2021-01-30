Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Naagin has one of the largest fanbases when it comes to television shows. The show has one of the highest TRPs and has been successfully running for five seasons till now. The last season of the show Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal was also showered with immense love from the fans and many were disappointed to know that the show ill be coming to an end in February 2021 after a six-month run. Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar To Temporarily Replace Sharad Malhotra?

While the makers had to take the decision of ending the show, they also did not want to disappoint the fans and hence planned a spin-off of the show. Titled Kuch Toh Hai, the show will star Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in lead roles. The makers shared a sneak peek of the show with the fans today and introduced the Naagin fans with the two new characters of the show. The video looks intense and will leave you intrigued and wanting to know what happens next.

The teaser shows how Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) consummate their marriage even when it is against nature. The union of a naagin and eagle is against the nature of law and because of which chaos will be created in the future. We then see Krishna in the frame, who we think will be Bani and Veer's child. She is born with some unique qualities that help her heal quickly when she gets hurt. We then see her love interest Harsh Rajput’s character who is a vampire. The story of Kuch Toh Hai will revolve their love story and how problems occur because of their unique abilities.

It was back in the month of January when news came out that Naagin 5 is all set to go off air in the month of February. “Naagin 5 will go off air in February after a six-month run. The date is not yet final. The team is already aware of the development. The last episode will be shot by the end of this month,” a source was quoted as saying in Bombay Times. It was also reported that the Naagin 5 slot will be re-claimed by Ekta Kapoor who will be bringing her show based on vampires to the same slot. The show in talks was none other than Kuch Toh Hai. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Wraps Up Shooting For Her Parts on Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show.

This will be Ekta's second rendezvous with the vampire genre after her hit show Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani that used to air on Star One. Kuch Toh Hai is expected to be a show as grand as Ekta's Naagin franchise and it will start airing from February 7 on Colors.

