YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, has alleged of getting death threats from Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in a social media video. In the shared clip, Thakur claimed Yadav threatened him and approached him with associates. The influencer also showed his lip injury in the video. This incident reportedly stems from Thakur's mockery of Munawar Faruqui and Yadav's growing friendship during the ISPL 2024 match. 'Bhai Tu Delhi Rehta Hai'! Did Elvish Yadav Threaten Influencer Who Trolled His Bonding With Munawar Faruqui During ISPL 2024 Match?

Sagar Thakur Alleges Elvish Yadav of Threatening Him

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern! Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

