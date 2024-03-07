It seems like Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui's appearance together at ISPL 2024 has already stirred major controversy. Recently, sports influencer Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, trolled Munawar and Elvish as he shared their video from the event and wrote, “Elvish Yadav and Munawar love story ❤️.” He further shared a video where Elvish was seen saying in anger, “Har aadmi dogla hai. Apne kaam se kaam rakh.” Reacting to this video, Elvish wrote, “Bhai tu Delhi hi rehta hai, socha yaad dila du.” Later, the influencer shared a chat with Elvish Yadav where the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has called him for a meetup in Gurgaon. Did Elvish Yadav threaten him? Elvish Yadav Hits Back at Trolls Who Abused Him After His Appearance With Munawar Faruqui at ISPL 2024 Match.

Influencer Trolls Elvish and Munawar's Bond At ISPL 2024

Elvish Yadav and Munawar love story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/adnZqwdVvp — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Elvish Yadav's Threatening Reaction To the Influencer's Post

Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du https://t.co/wPGlM1waRs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 7, 2024

Influencer (Maxtern) Shares A Snapshot Of His Whatsapp Chats With Elvish

Heading to Gurgaon at 10pm pic.twitter.com/R93PUroLOB — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

