Veteran Bengali film and television actress Basanti Chatterjee died on August 12, 2025, in Kolkata. She was 88. According to reports, the actress was suffering from cancer for several years. Chatterjee was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kolkata. However, she was later advised to rest at home under observation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Basanti Chatterjee with a social media post in Bengali after her demise. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran television actress Basanti Chattopadhyay. Her death is an irreparable loss to our world of art and entertainment. I extend my condolences to her family, friends, and fans," wrote the CM on her official account on X (formerly Twitter).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Actress Basanti Chatterjee

প্রবীণ টেলিভিশন অভিনেত্রী বাসন্তী চট্টোপাধ্যায়ের প্রয়াণে আমি গভীরভাবে শোকাহত। তাঁর মৃত্যুতে আমাদের শিল্প ও বিনোদনের জগতে এক অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি হল। আমি তাঁর পরিবার, বন্ধুবান্ধব এবং অনুরাগীদের প্রতি সমবেদনা জানাই। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 13, 2025

Basanti Chatterjee Movies

Basanti Chatterjee had reportedly worked in over 100 movies, with some of the biggest names of Bengali cinema. She was known for Bengali films like Manjari Opera (1970), Thagini (1974), Kencho Khoondte Keute (1993), Pita Maata Santan (1997), Sundari (1998), Alo (2003), and many more movies.

Basanti Chatterjee TV Serials

Basanti Chatterjee also starred in television series like Bhutu (2016–18), Durga Durgeshwari (2019–20), Boron (2021), and Geeta LL.B ( 2023–25).

