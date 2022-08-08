It was sometime back when Shekhar Kapur shared a picture from his recent meet-up with SS Rajamouli and the internet had a meltdown. Now, the RRR filmmaker has replied to Kapur's photo hinting that the two stalwarts are all set to revive Paani. Yusss!!! For the unaware, it was Sushant Singh Rajput who was once considered to play lead in Shekhar's Paani. Shekhar Kapur Meets SS Rajamouli; Calls RRR Director the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’ (View Pic).

SS Rajamouli's Reply to Shekhar Kapur:

Sirrr… The honour is ours... Hope a bit of your courage rubs off on me.🙏🏼🙏🏼.. Paani has been held in the dam for too long. Time for it to thunder out of the lifted gates. https://t.co/A97TwlMc2L — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 8, 2022

