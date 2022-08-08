Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media and shared a picture from his recent meeting with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Kapur revealed that they discussed 'filmmaking, philosophy, storytelling and technology' together. That's not it, as he also called Rajamouli 'Golden Boy of Indian Cinema'. Anupam Kher Is All Smiles As He Poses With ‘Dost’ Rajinikanth at Rashtrapati Bhavan (View Pics).

Shekhar Kapur With SS Rajamouli:

What a wonderful day spent with the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’ ⁦@ssrajamouli⁩ .. discussing Filmmaking, Philosophy, Storytelling and Technology. Such a learning process. Thank you and your family for your hospitality. Hoping for many more such interactions. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BNKxJQWjSr — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 8, 2022

