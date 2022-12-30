Andhra Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education has released the AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2023 on its official website, www.bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the AP SSC Exam 2023 can check the dates and timetable here. According to the official announcement AP 10th Board Exams are to take place on April 03 to 18, 2023. The time for the written exams is from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exam Date 2023 Declared, 12th Exams To Start on 21st February 10th On 2nd March.

Check Complete Details Below:

ఏపీలో పదోతరగతి వార్షిక పరీక్షల షెడ్యూల్‌ను రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించింది. వచ్చే ఏడాది ఏప్రిల్‌ 3 నుంచి 18 వరకు పరీక్షలు జరగనున్నాయి. ఈ మేరకు విద్యాశాఖ ప్రకటించింది. ఉదయం 9.30 గంటల నుంచి మధ్యాహ్నం 12.45 గంటల వరకు పరీక్షల జరగనున్నాయి. pic.twitter.com/sWSDHMu9nn — DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) December 30, 2022

