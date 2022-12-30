The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) released the board exam time table 2023 for SSC and HSC exams. Students can check the official website- mahahsscboard.in for more details. The Maharashtra board 12th exam will start on February 21 while the 10th exam will be held from March 2 in pen and paper mode. CBSE Time Table 2023: Date Sheet of Class 10 Board Exams Out on cbse.gov.in, Seven Proven Tips to Maximize Your Score in Simple Steps

